List of Government

- Saad Dine El Otmani: Head of Government.
- Mustapha Ramid: Minister of State for Human Rights and Relations with Parliament.
- Abdelouafi Laftit: Interior Minister.
- Nasser Bourita: Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.
- Mohamed Benabdelkader: Justice Minister.
- Ahmed Toufiq: Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs.
- Mohammed Hajoui: Secretary General of the Government.
- Mohamed Benchaaboun: Minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.
- Aziz Akhannouch: Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests.
- Said Amzazi: Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesperson.
- Khalid Ait Taleb: Health Minister.
- Mouly Hafid Elalamy: Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy.
- Abdelkader Amara: Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water
- Nezha Bouchareb: Minister of National Territory Development, Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy.
- Nadia Fettah Alaoui: Minister of Tourism, Craft Industry, Air Transport and Social Economy.
- Aziz Rebbah: Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment.
- Mohamed Amkraz: Minister of Labor and Vocational Integration.
- Othmane El Ferdaous: Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.
- Jamila EL Moussali: Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family.
- Abdellatif Loudiyi: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of National Defense Administration.
- Noureddine Boutayeb: Minister Delegate to the Interior Minister.
- Mohcine Jazouli: Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.
- Nezha El Ouafi: Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, in charge of Moroccan Expatriates
- Driss Ouaouicha: Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, in charge of Higher Education and Scientific Research.