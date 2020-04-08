List of Government

- Saad Dine El Otmani: Head of Government.

- Mustapha Ramid: Minister of State for Human Rights and Relations with Parliament.

- Abdelouafi Laftit: Interior Minister.

- Nasser Bourita: Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

- Mohamed Benabdelkader: Justice Minister.

- Ahmed Toufiq: Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs.

- Mohammed Hajoui: Secretary General of the Government.

- Mohamed Benchaaboun: Minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.

- Aziz Akhannouch: Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests.

- Said Amzazi: Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesperson.

- Khalid Ait Taleb: Health Minister.

- Mouly Hafid Elalamy: Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy.

- Abdelkader Amara: Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water

- Nezha Bouchareb: Minister of National Territory Development, Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy.

- Nadia Fettah Alaoui: Minister of Tourism, Craft Industry, Air Transport and Social Economy.

- Aziz Rebbah: Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment.

- Mohamed Amkraz: Minister of Labor and Vocational Integration.

- Othmane El Ferdaous: Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

- Jamila EL Moussali: Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family.

- Abdellatif Loudiyi: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of National Defense Administration.

- Noureddine Boutayeb: Minister Delegate to the Interior Minister.

- Mohcine Jazouli: Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

- Nezha El Ouafi: Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, in charge of Moroccan Expatriates