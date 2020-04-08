16 °C Cloudy Rabat

List of Government
 

- Saad Dine El Otmani: Head of Government.

 

- Mustapha Ramid: Minister of State for Human Rights and Relations with Parliament.

 

- Abdelouafi Laftit: Interior Minister.

 

- Nasser Bourita: Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

 

- Mohamed Benabdelkader: Justice Minister.

 

- Ahmed Toufiq: Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs.

 

- Mohammed Hajoui: Secretary General of the Government.

 

- Mohamed Benchaaboun: Minister of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.

 

- Aziz Akhannouch: Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests.

 

- Said Amzazi: Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Government Spokesperson.

 

- Khalid Ait Taleb: Health Minister.

 

- Mouly Hafid Elalamy: Minister of Industry, Trade, Green and Digital Economy.

 

- Abdelkader Amara: Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water

 

- Nezha Bouchareb: Minister of National Territory Development, Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy.

 

- Nadia Fettah Alaoui: Minister of Tourism, Craft Industry, Air Transport and Social Economy.

 

- Aziz Rebbah: Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment.

 

- Mohamed Amkraz: Minister of Labor and Vocational Integration.

 

- Othmane El Ferdaous: Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

 

- Jamila EL Moussali: Minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family.

 

- Abdellatif Loudiyi: Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge of National Defense Administration.

 

- Noureddine Boutayeb: Minister Delegate to the Interior Minister.

 

- Mohcine Jazouli: Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

 

- Nezha El Ouafi: Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, in charge of Moroccan Expatriates

 

- Driss Ouaouicha: Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, in charge of Higher Education and Scientific Research.