14th France-Morocco High-level Meeting: Head of Government Leads the Official Delegation

Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, will lead the Moroccan delegation to the 14th High Level Meeting between Morocco and France, to be held Thursday in Paris.



On this occasion, El Otmani will hold talks with French Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, says a statement by the Department of the Head of Government, adding that the two parties will chair the signing of several agreements between the two countries.



The Moroccan delegation also includes Minister of Justice, Mohamed Benabdelkader, Secretary General of the Government, Mohamed Hajoui, Minister of Economy, Finance and Administrative Reform, Mohamed Benchaaboun, Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Said Amzazi, and Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade, Green and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, the source pointed out.



It also includes Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water, Abdelkader Amara, Minister of National Territory Development, Urban Planning, Housing and City Policy, Nezha Bouchareb, Minister of Energy, Mining and Environment, Aziz Rebbah, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Mohcine Jazouli, and Morocco's ambassador to France, Chakib Benmoussa.

MAP 18 December 2019