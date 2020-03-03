15th International Agricultural Fair Cancelled over COVID-19 Outbreak

The 15th edition of the International Agricultural Fair (SIAM), scheduled in Meknes on 14-19 April, 2020, has been cancelled, said on Monday a joint press release from the ministry of Agriculture and the Association of the International Agricultural Fair in Morocco.



The decision is part of security measures linked to the Covid-19 epidemic and which includes the restriction of large public gatherings, the source said.

MAP 03 March 2020