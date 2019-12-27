2019 Activity Report: Defense of National Cause, Fostering Achievements Top Priorities of Moroccan Diplomacy

Defending the national cause and strengthening the achievements made by the Kingdom over the past two decades top the Moroccan diplomacy's priorities, in accordance with the insightful vision of HM King Mohammed VI, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its activity report for 2019.



Regarding the reinforcement of achievements, the Moroccan diplomacy managed to accomplish very important results, through the successive resolutions by the Security Council this year, namely resolutions 2468 (April 2019) and 2494 (October 2019), which upheld the exclusivity of the UN political process on four levels:



- The institutionalization of round-table meetings as the only framework for reaching a final political solution to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.



- To determine the objective of the two round-table meetings, namely: "reaching a realistic, pragmatic and durable political solution, based on compromise".



- To re-specify the parties to the round-table meeting, given that the UN Security Council called on all the parties participating in the two round tables: Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania and the "Polisario" to continue taking part throughout the political process to ensure its success.



- The basis of a pragmatic and constructive approach to help the political process make headway, while urging Algeria and the Polisario to show realism and a spirit of compromise, away from transcendent and unworkable solutions.



In its resolution 2494 (October 2019), the Security Council extended the mandate of Minurso for a period of one year, which is a clear signal of its attachment to guaranteeing the smooth running of the political process, taking into account the regional context and the need to work to guarantee a total and serious commitment, for all the parties concerned by the Round-Table process, said the same source.



The UN Security Council resolution preserved Morocco's achievements, reiterating once again the preeminence of the Moroccan autonomy initiative, and welcoming the serious and credible efforts by the Kingdom to move the political process forward. He also urged, again and directly, the Polisario to refrain from any provocative act that would hinder the UN process.



The last period was marked by important developments on a larger scale, namely:



- The continued withdrawal of recognition of the fake entity, with four withdrawals: in Africa (Malawi and Zambia) and in Latin America (El Salvador and Barbados). The Moroccan diplomacy has also foiled the maneuvers of enemies of territorial integrity, in a number of international organizations, whether linked to the presence of separatist elements or to the signing of draft agreements and memoranda of understanding to allow their participation.



- Strengthening the representation of elected representatives of the southern provinces in the ordinary session of the Committee of 24, held in New York in June 2019, a participation which countered the legend of the "unique representative" of the Sahrawi population claimed by the "polisario", and fostered the democratic and representative legitimacy of the elected representatives of the Sahara, to represent the population of the southern provinces of the Kingdom.



- To continue denouncing the legal, humanitarian and moral violations committed in the Tindouf camps, and urging the international community to take the necessary practical measures, starting by allowing the Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees to perform its duty of conducting a census of the population in the camps, to provide this population with international humanitarian protection, and to grant them their fundamental rights, mainly the freedom of expression and movement.



- To continue defending the supreme interests of Morocco and promoting its legitimacy on the question of the Moroccan Sahara within the African Union. These efforts have produced a number of positive results:



The African Union summits of February and July 2019 did not adopt any decision on the national question,



The deletion of paragraphs on the Sahara issue from the resolution of the African Peace and Security Council, for the year 2019,



The organization of the African Ministerial Conference on the support of the African Union to the United Nations political process on the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, in Marrakesh in March 2019, with the participation of 37 African countries. This conference was part of the support for the resolution of African Summit No. 693, which reaffirmed the exclusivity of the United Nations in examining the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.



- The Ministry continues promoting internationally the new development model for the southern provinces of the Kingdom, which has prompted many countries to open Consulates in the cities of Laayoune and Dakhla, as the Union of the Comoros on December 18, 2019, in the presence of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, as well as the official announcement by the Republic of The Gambia to open a Consulate in the city of Dakhla.



- The adoption of the legal framework relating to the maritime borders of Morocco and its sovereignty over its maritime domain by delimiting the sea borders including the Moroccan Sahara. This confirms the Moroccan identity of the Sahara pursuant to the law, it concluded.



MAP 26 December 2019