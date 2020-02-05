2020, Year for Decisive Climate Action, Ambassador

2020 will be the year for decisive climate action, said, on Monday in New York, Morocco's permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Omar Hilale, at the opening of a working meeting of the Group of Friends on Climate, co-chaired by Morocco and France, in the presence of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.



During this meeting, which was attended by a large number of representatives of UN member states, Hilale pointed out that "there is little room for error", given that the climate crisis is getting worse and more obvious.



"On the one hand, there is no doubt that we are in a better position insofar as the climate agenda to be addressed is much clearer and the goals are much more coherent and ambitious but, on the other hand, we have lost decades of opportunities to facilitate the path to sustainable development and climate action," he noted, regretting that the "COP 25 in Madrid did not meet our ambitions" given that member states failed to agree on guidelines so that markets move towards a new global carbon tax system that would help reduce emissions.



"This task must now be imperatively dealt with at COP 26 in November 2020" in Glasgow, Scotland, said Hilale, recalling that Morocco remains committed at the national level and within the framework of multi-actor coalitions to keep its promises, accelerate the energy transition and intensify climate action.



Permanent representative of France to the UN, ambassador Nicolas de Rivière estimated that the year 2020 could be "our last chance to respond to the climate crisis."



He insisted on the need to seize this new decade in order to give a dynamic of change to reach the ambitious objectives of the 2030 Agenda.



For his part, the UN Secretary-General said that the COP 25 was a disappointment. "At COP 26, we simply cannot afford another step back."

MAP 04 February 2020