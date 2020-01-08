33rd International Congress for School Effectiveness and Improvement Opens in Marrakesh

The 33rd International Congress for School Effectiveness and Improvement, a major event organized for the first time in an Arab and African country, opened, on Tuesday in Marrakesh, under the Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI.



The opening session of the event, initiated by the Ministry of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Moroccan Center for Civic Education, in coordination with the International Congress for School Effectiveness and Improvement, was marked by a message sent by HM King Mohammed VI to the participants, and read out by Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research Saaïd Amzazi.



This large-scale international event brings together, for four days, more than 1,000 participants from 73 countries and representing national and international bodies as well as governmental and non-governmental organizations involved in the education, training and scientific research sector.



During this congress, the debates will touch on several themes: "Education and empowerment of young people", "Improvement of teaching methods", "Promotion of the roles of decision-makers, researchers and practitioners in educational change", "Promotion of the teaching of science, technology, engineering and Mathematics", "Educational Guidance", "Educational Leadership" and "Inclusive Education for Migrants and Refugees".



Through more than 460 presentations, conferences, workshops and round tables, this 33rd edition also aims to share good practices between the different participants in the field of improving the quality of education and training.



In addition to experts' interventions, Master Classes offer practical and intensive opportunities for the discussion and debate of ideas, proofs and strategies.

MAP 07 January 2020