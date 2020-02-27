43rd Session of HRC: Moroccan Minister Meets High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva

Minister of State for Human Rights and Relations with Parliament, Mustapha Ramid, met on Wednesday in Geneva with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, as part of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council.



The meeting was an opportunity to highlight the progress made in Morocco in the field of human rights, as well as the country's dynamic and ongoing cooperation and interaction with the United Nations human rights system.



Ramid told MAP that the discussions focused on issues relating to ongoing developments in the field of human rights in Morocco, adding that he had provided Bachelet with an overview of the achievements made this year in this area, particularly the implementation of certain international conventions, including the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture through the establishment of the national Mechanism for the prevention of torture, in addition to other institutions set up for this purpose.



The minister of State also stressed that he "had discussed with the High Commissioner for Human Rights cooperation relations between Morocco and UN human rights mechanisms, as well as the Kingdom's constant openness to these mechanisms".



Ramid, who tackled with Bachelet the human rights situation in the southern provinces of the Kingdom, pointed out that these provinces fully enjoy all civil, political, economic and cultural rights.



On the sidelines of this 43rd session, Ramid held a series of talks with heads of delegations participating in this event, including the Foreign ministers of the Maldives, Abdullah Shahid, of Guatemala, Pedro Brolo Vila, and Bahrain, Abdel Latif al-Zayani.

MAP 26 February 2020