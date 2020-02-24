43rd Session of Human Rights Council Opens in Geneva with Participation of Morocco

The 43rd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) kicked off Monday in Geneva with the participation of a Moroccan delegation led by Minister of State for Human Rights and Relations with the Parliament, Mustapha Ramid.



On Tuesday, Ramid will highlight at a high-level meeting the efforts and achievements of Morocco in the area of human rights at the national and international levels, said a statement from the Ministry of State for Human Rights and Relations with Parliament.



This session will also be an opportunity for Morocco to continue its efforts within the framework of the UN Convention against Torture, the source added.



In this regard, Ramid will take part this Monday in a side-event under the theme "Implementation of the Convention against Torture: Best Practices for State Institutions".



The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for the promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.



It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year.

MAP 24 February 2020