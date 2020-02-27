5th UN-Women Global Forum on Safe Cities and Public Spaces Opens in Rabat

The fifth UN-Women Global Forum on Safe Cities and Public Spaces opened on Wednesday in Rabat under the theme: "Integrated action and local and global adaptation of initiatives for safe cities and public spaces empowering women and girls".



Co-organized by the city of Rabat, the ministry of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy, UN Women, and the Directorate general of local authorities, this Forum brings together more than 200 leaders and experts from 20 countries. It aims to enable the sharing and discussion of results and lessons learned, promote new partnerships to advance global knowledge, and plan actions for safe cities and public spaces for women and girls, as part of UN-Women's Generation Equality campaign.



Speaking at the opening of the forum, UN-Women's acting Regional Director for the Arab States, Moez Doraid, said that improved infrastructure played an important role in enhancing security and helping to overcome obstacles that could hinder women's full participation in society, noting that some 50 cities around the world, including Rabat and Marrakech, had taken concrete steps in that regard.



The UN official stressed that these measures include the definition of local policies and the creation of multisectoral partnerships, as well as the enactment of laws to combat all forms of violence against women.



For her part, minister of National Planning, Urban Development, Housing and Urban Policy, Nouzha Bouchareb, stressed that the partnership between her department and UN-Women is part of a dynamic and proactive approach that aims to provide elements of response to issues inherent in the links between cities and gender.



In her turn, minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and the Family, Jamila El Moussali, affirmed that collective commitment through partnerships between the State and regional and local actors, as well as the development of local, regional and international cooperation, based on programs and strategies compatible with the goals of sustainable development and women's human rights, is the only way to develop the mechanisms needed to prevent sexual harassment and other forms of violence and discrimination against women in public spaces.

MAP 26 February 2020