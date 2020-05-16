64th Anniversary of DGSN Creation: Serving Homeland & Citizens Is Raison d'être of Security Institution - Hammouchi

Director general of National Security (DGSN) and Territory Surveillance Directorate, Abdellatif Hammouchi, has sent a guidance letter to the whole of the National Security family, be they active or retired, their families members, as well as widows and orphans of security services staff, on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the creation of the DGSN.

The celebration of this anniversary, which coincides with May 16, takes place in a particular context marked by general mobilization to fight against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and by the need to observe precautionary measures, including social distancing, Hammouchi pointed out in this letter sent to all National Security services across the Kingdom.

This context is also marked by security challenges which require to remain alert and work hard in order to safeguard, at all times, the health and safety of citizens and preserve order and security of people and property, he pointed out.

The anniversary of the creation of the DGSN has always been an event that fosters feelings of patriotism and belonging to the National Security family, he added, stressing that the current context requires from security services more sacrifices, selflessness and altruism, to ensure, as they have always done, a rational security management of the repercussions of this pandemic.

The cancellation this year of the celebrations of the anniversary of the creation of the DGSN is of general interest to the Nation and the citizens in order to ensure a full mobilization to maintain security in its global sense, but also in order to protect the health of officials and their families, in accordance with the precautionary measures issued by public authorities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.

However the cancellation of these festivities does not prevent celebrating the symbolism of the event in its historical and national dimensions, said Hammouchi, noting that the "good work" that the family of the National Security is performing in the management of security challenges at the time of the pandemic, and the huge sacrifices made to protect the security of the Homeland and of citizens are the best celebration of this event.

It is also a wonderful feeling of joy that accompanies every year the celebrations of the creation of the DGSN, he underlined in the letter.

Hammouchi urged National Security officials "to continue to ensure the enforcement of the law, to contribute effectively to the public effort aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and to protect the security of citizens, while respecting human rights as well as individual and collective rights and freedoms and adopting a communication and awareness-raising approach with citizens.

MAP 15 mai 2020

In this regard, he said that addressing the country's and citizens security issues is the raison d'être of security institutions.

On this occasion, Hammouchi congratulated all members of the family of National Security and commended their huge sacrifices as well as their efforts which are part of national duty and the sincere love of the Homeland.