6th Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development Kicks off in Zimbabwe with Participation of Morocco

The 6th session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development opened Tuesday in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, with the participation of several countries, including Morocco.



The Kingdom is represented at the meeting by minister delegate in charge of Moroccans abroad, Nezha El Ouafi.



The overall objective of the sixth session of the Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development is to conduct a regional follow-up and review of progress made, facilitate peer learning and advance transformative solutions and actions to accelerate implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063 goals.



The sixth session of the Regional Forum is designed to be an action-oriented Forum for member States and other stakeholders to explore, gain insight into, share and agree on sets of concrete and workable solutions actions that will enable the countries to achieve the goals of the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 within the set time frame.



The Forum is held under the theme “2020-2030: A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063.”

MAP 25 February 2020