Agadir Urban Development Program Aims to Upgrade City with 'Very Significant' Potential, Fettah Alaoui

The Urban Development Program for the city of Agadir (2020-2024) aims to upgrade a city with "very significant" potential, said Minister of tourism, handicraft, air transport and social economy Nadia Fettah Alaoui.



In a press statement on the occasion of the launch ceremony of this program under the chairmanship of HM King Mohammed VI, the Minister noted that the Program will help upgrade the urban center of Agadir, which "was the first tourist destination of Morocco and remains the first destination for seaside tourism, which still has a very important potential".



The Framework agreement on the Urban Development Program for the City of Agadir comes pursuant to the High Royal Guidelines laid down in the royal speech of October 2019 on the occasion of the Green March, to show "how the region of Agadir is central to the Kingdom of Morocco," said Fettah Alaoui.



She added that the ministry is working with other ministerial departments as well as the region to develop a "much more elaborate and broader program" to make tourism one of the region's economic and social engines.

MAP 05 February 2020