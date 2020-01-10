Ahmed Rahhou Presents his Mission Letter to NATO

Ahmed Rahhou, Morocco's ambassador to the European Union was received on Thursday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, to whom he handed his letter of mission to the Alliance.



Morocco and NATO enjoy a multifaceted cooperation and a privileged relationship both multilaterally and bilaterally.



The Kingdom is among the first countries to participate in the Mediterranean dialogue, which NATO launched in 1994.



The main objective of this mechanism is to promote the establishment of a regional space of peace and security as well as confidence-building throughout the Mediterranean basin.

MAP 09 January 2020