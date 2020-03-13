Al Quds National People's Congress SG Commends HM the King Support for Al Quds Inhabitants

Secretary General of Al Quds National People's Congress, Bilal En-netcha, commended, Thursday in Ramallah, the important role of HM King Mohammed VI in providing support to the resistance of the inhabitants of Al Quds in the face of occupation's policies.



During a meeting with Moroccan ambassador to Palestine, Mohamed Hamzaoui, En-netcha underlined the unwavering support provided by the Sovereign to strengthen the resistance of the inhabitants of Al Quds in the face of deportation policies led by Israeli occupation authorities.



For his part, the Moroccan diplomat welcomed efforts made by Al Quds National People's Congress to support the resistance of the city's inhabitants.



These talks provided the opportunity to discuss the developments of the situation in the city of Al Quds in particular and Palestinian territories in general.



The two sides also discussed the means to enhance cooperation between the Moroccan embassy to Palestine and Al Quds National People's Congress with the aim of undertaking joint projects for the benefit of the inhabitants of Al Quds.

MAP 13 March 2020