Algeria Triggered Artificial Dispute over Moroccan Sahara To Fuel Obsession with Finding Outlet on Atlantic, Peruvian Expert

Algeria created the polisario separatist front on its soil and triggered an artificial conflict over the Moroccan Sahara to fuel its obsession to find an outlet on the Atlantic Ocean, underlined the Peruvian expert in international relations, Ricardo Sanchez Serra.

In an article entitled "Algeria is drowning in its own problems and promoting anti-Semitism", Sanchez Serra said that "the Algerian regime is motivated by its obsession to find an outlet on the Atlantic Ocean while undermining the sovereignty of Morocco", adding that "to give concrete substance to its schemes, this regime supported the polisario separatist front and created an artificial conflict".

"Amid a turbulent political and economic situation, the Algerian regime is using its media outlets, which adopt an anti-Morocco editorial line, to sow confusion in the Algerian public opinion and distract it from the real problems facing it like the shortage of food, water and medicines in the current context of the new coronavirus pandemic", noted the author of the article, published by e-paper "Prensa 21".

"Algeria is experiencing political and social unrest which is worsening, at a time when the army is monopolizing power and trying to stifle the opposition through methods of systematic repression, aggression and imprisonment", added Sanchez, who is also vice-president of the Federation of Peruvian Journalists. "Many protest activists, who have been demonstrating weekly over the past year, human rights defenders and journalists, like Khaled Drareni, have been jailed," he said.

He added that the international community is concerned about the repressive practices of the Algerian regime, recalling that seven European parliamentarians have condemned the human rights situation in Algeria and called on the European Union to implement the European Parliament's decision taken in November 2019 on the situation of freedoms in Algeria.

Sanchez Serra said the decision "strongly condemns the arbitrary arrests, forcible detention, intimidation and attacks against journalists, unionists, lawyers, students, human rights defenders and activists from civil society, as well as all peaceful activists who participate in the protests."

"Official Algerian media, such as the APS news agency, the voice of the military government, have accused Morocco and what they have called the Moroccan Zionist lobby of being behind the call by members of the European Parliament to implement the said decision", he noted.

The international relations expert said that "it has become clear that the Algerian dictatorial regime wants to divert attention from its human rights abuse through its hateful attacks on Morocco", noting that "if Algeria wants to criticize the assertions of the members of the European Parliament, it must bring proofs, because ideas must be confronted with ideas without attacking beliefs or races".

He noted that "the Algerian regime is today more nervous than ever", given the economic situation which is worsening against a backdrop of sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves, the high costs of fighting the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the drop in oil prices which represents 93% of the country's income, not to mention the corruption that has been plaguing the economy for decades.

