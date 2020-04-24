All Facilities Granted to Moroccan Truckers to Supply Mauritanian Market in Good Conditions (Ministry)

The Mauritanian ministry of Trade and Tourism said Thursday that all facilities have been granted to Moroccan truckers to ensure the supply of the local market with goods and foodstuffs in good conditions, following the measures taken by the country's authorities to stem the spread of the new Coronavirus.

These guarantees were formulated during a visit made by the Moroccan ambassador in Nouakchott, Hamid Chabar, and secretary general of the Mauritanian ministry of Trade and Tourism, Ahmed Salem Ould Bouhdah, to the new station which the Mauritanian authorities have set up for Moroccan truckers to unload their goods intended for the Mauritanian market.

Speaking on this occasion, Mahfoud Ould Beyah, chargé de mission at the ministry, said that the new space, located at the northern entrance of the capital Nouakchott, is large enough and equipped with all the necessary facilities to ensure the comfort of these drivers.

This visit is particularly aimed at becoming aware of the problems faced by these drivers and working to find solutions to them, while encouraging them to continue to supply the Mauritanian market with various food products (vegetables, fruits and others), he said in a statement to the press.

The official also stressed that it is also a question of informing Moroccan professional drivers of the preventive measures taken by the Mauritanian authorities to stem the spread of Covid-19.

On this occasion, he praised the central role that these Moroccan truckers play in supplying the Mauritanian market throughout the year, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, thus meeting the needs of Mauritanians at affordable prices.

For his part, the Moroccan diplomat said that this visit comes to encourage Moroccan truckers to continue to supply the Mauritanian market with vegetables, fruits and other goods and merchandise, welcoming the measures taken by the authorities of this country in the fight against the coronavirus.

In a similar statement, Chabar explained that this space has been arranged and equipped to enable the trucks arriving daily from Morocco, estimated at between 50 and 70, to unload their cargo in good conditions and avoid congestion at the market in Nouakchott, expressing his gratitude to the Mauritanian authorities for this commendable initiative.

MAP 24 avril 2020