All Families Wishing To Repatriate Remains of Deceased Relatives will Be Supported after Covid-19 Crisis, Official

After the end of the health crisis linked to the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), all families wishing to repatriate the remains of their deceased relatives abroad will be supported, especially as there are legal procedures governing this practice in the host countries, underlined Minister Delegate for Moroccan expatriates Nezha El Ouafi.

"In these difficult circumstances, we are aware how important it is for the families to honor their commitments to their deceased relatives by repatriating their remains, but we count on their understanding to carry out the burial in the host countries, and we promise them that at the end of this crisis we will support all families wishing to repatriate the remains of their members," said El Ouafi in a statement to MAP.

The desire of Moroccan expatriates to be buried in Morocco testifies to their attachment and their unconditional love towards the Motherland, but given the current exceptional circumstances, it was impossible to repatriate the deceased, she added, noting that the ministry has taken the decision to pay for the burial of people in difficulty or who do not have burial insurance in Muslim cemeteries in the host countries.

Diplomatic representations of the Kingdom and its consular centers ensure the application of this measure, in coordination with the families of the deceased and according to specific standards, noted El Ouafi.

The Minister Delegate welcomed the understanding shown by the families after this announcement, noting that the majority of the bodies awaiting repatriation were buried in the host countries, in particular in Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, France and Italy.

Within the framework of the continuous solicitude of HM King Mohammed VI for Moroccan expatriates and in application of His High Instructions to promote their situation and defend their rights and interests, both in Morocco and abroad, the government continues to deploy exceptional efforts to support and protect them during this global health crisis, in addition to making urgent decisions imposed by this pandemic and its constraints, she said.

MAP 16 avril 2020