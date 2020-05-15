Ambassador: Operationalization of Rabat African Migration Observatory Expected Before the End of 2020

The operationalization of the African Migration Observatory hosted by Morocco is expected before the end of this year, said Morocco's permanent representative to the African Union and UNECA, ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi.

An exchange took place this week between the Moroccan diplomat and the Commissioner for Social Affairs of the African Union, Amira El Fadil, on the preparations for the operationalization of the African Migration Observatory, according to the Kingdom's Mission to the AU.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on ways of speeding up the operationalization of the Observatory, whose statutes and structures were adopted at the 33rd Summit of heads of State and government of the African Union held last February in Addis Ababa.

The Rabat-based African Migration Observatory is an AU institution revolved around a "triple function of understanding, anticipation and action" whose activities, of a technical and operational nature, will make it possible to generate a "better knowledge of the migration phenomenon, to create an African narrative on migration, to inform and promote the harmonization of efficient migration policies", as highlighted in the report of HM the King, Leader of Africa on the issue of migration, on the follow-up of the establishment of this observatory in Morocco, presented by head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani, before the 33rd AU Summit last February.

MAP