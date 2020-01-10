Amrani Presents his Credentials to Malawi President

Morocco's ambassador to South Africa, Botswana, Malawi and Eswatini, Youssef Amrani, presented, on Thursday in Lilongwe, his credentials to President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika, as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of HM the King to this southern African country.



On this occasion, Amrani conveyed to the President of Malawi the most cordial greetings of HM King Mohammed VI, as well as the most sincere wishes of prosperity from the government and people of Morocco to the Malawian people.



The ambassador took this opportunity to reiterate Morocco's commitment to strengthening the ties of friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.



In a meeting with the Malawian press after the audience, Amrani praised the reforms and democratic process launched in this friendly country. He stressed that these efforts show the degree of maturity and stability Malawi has achieved at a time when other regions, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, are experiencing instability.



He also underlined that Morocco and Malawi share the same values, concerns and ambitions for a prosperous and forward-looking Africa.

MAP 09 January 2020