Biadillah Calls on Polisario To Adhere to Serious Solution Proposed by Morocco for Settlement of Dispute over Sahara

Mohammed Cheikh Biadillah, former speaker of the House of Advisorss, on Tuesday, called on the "polisario" front to adhere to the "serious solution proposed by Morocco" for the settlement of the dispute over the Sahara.

"It is time for the + polisario + to learn from the experiences of similar movements in Ireland and South America, to lay down their arms, to become a political entity and to adhere to the serious solution proposed by Morocco for the reunification and building, together, of a united Motherland," wrote Biadillah on his Twitter account.

Biadillah called on "polisario" leaders to return to the Motherland "before it is too late", warning them of "the current international turmoil which does not bode well."

MAP 09 June 2020