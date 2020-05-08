Bill on Social Media: Government Council Accepts Postponement of Work by Competent Ministerial Committee until End of Health Emergency

The Council of Government, which convened on Thursday by videoconference under the chairmanship of Head of Government Saad Dine El Otmani, approved the request to postpone the work of the ministerial committee on bill 22.20, relating to social media, broadcasting networks and similar networks, until the end of the health emergency and the holding of the necessary consultations with all the bodies concerned.

The Justice Minister recalled during the Council the request addressed, to the Head of Government, for the postponement of the work by the ministerial commission concerning bill 22.20 relating to social media, and this until the end of the health emergency, and the holding of the necessary consultations with all the bodies concerned, said a press release read by Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, spokesperson of the government Saaid Amzazi at a press briefing after the Council.

After examining the matter, the government has accepted the postponement, said Amzazi.

Justice Minister Mohamed Ben Abdelkader had announced on Sunday that "in view of the particular circumstances that our country is going through against a backdrop of the state of health emergency, I have decided to ask the Head of Government and the members of the competent ministerial committee to postpone the work of this committee on Bill 22.20 until the end of the current period and the holding of the necessary consultations with all the actors concerned".

Such an approach "stems from our concern to ensure that the final version of the bill is in conformity with the relevant constitutional principles and that it could consolidate the achievements of our country in terms of human rights".

MAP 07 mai 2020