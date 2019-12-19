Bring Marrakesh Global Migration Compact To Life, Says UN chief

The UN Secretary-General is urging countries to realize the goals of Marrakesh global agreement that promotes enhanced international cooperation on migration.



António Guterres issued the charge in his message for International Migrants Day, observed annually on 18 December.



“Safe, orderly and regular migration is in the interest of all. And national priorities on migration are best achieved through international cooperation,” he stated.



Globally, there are more than 270 million migrants, according to UN estimates.



Last December, countries agreed in Marrakesh on the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration following 18 months of consultation and negotiation.

MAP 18 December 2019