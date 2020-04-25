Cabinet Meeting Adopts Draft Decree on Law Enacting Exceptional Measures Benefiting Employers Affiliated to Social Security Fund Impacted by Covid-19

The Cabinet meeting, convened Friday in a video-conference under the chairmanship of head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani, adopted the draft decree No. 2.20.331 implementing Law No. 25.20 enacting exceptional measures in favor of employers affiliated to the National Social Security Fund (CNSS) and their declared employees, impacted by the repercussions of the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

This draft decree, presented by minister of Labor and Vocational Integration, is aimed at implementing article 7 of Act No. 25. 20 enacting exceptional measures in favor of employers affiliated to the CNSS and their declared employees, impacted by the repercussions of the spread of the new coronavirus, said a statement read by minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesman, Saaid Amzazi at a press briefing after the meeting.

This draft decree lays down the conditions and criteria for considering that an employer is in difficulty because of the impact of the spread of the new coronavirus on his activity, specifying that, among these conditions and criteria, the employer must justify that he has had to temporarily cease exercising his activity on the basis of an administrative decision taken in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. 2. 20.293 issued on 29 Rajab 1441 (24 March 2020) announcing the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to deal with the spread of the new coronavirus.

The declared turnover of the employer must have decreased by at least 50 pc for the months of April, May, and June 2020 compared to the turnover declared during the same months of 2019, and provided that the number of employees and trainees in training with a view to their integration, declared to the CNSS for the month of February 2020 and who have temporarily stopped their work because of this pandemic, is 500 people, he added.

In cases where the number of employees exceeds 500 or that the declared turnover falls from 25 to less than 50 pc, the application of the employer concerned is submitted to a commission set up for this purpose and composed of representatives of the government authorities responsible for finance and labor, the government authority or authorities supervising the sector concerned, as well as the Employers' Association (CGEM), Amzazi added.

MAP 24 avril 2020