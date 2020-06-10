Cabinet Meeting: Health Emergency State Extended Until July 10

The Cabinet Meeting, convened on Tuesday by videoconference under the chairmanship of head of government, Saad Dine El Otmani, adopted the bill No. 2.20.406 on the extension of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory, from Wednesday, June 10 at 18:00 to Friday, July 10, 2020 at 18:00, to cope with the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19).

The bill also insists on the gradual lightening of health confinement measures, taking into consideration the differences in the epidemiological situation between the regions, prefectures and provinces of the Kingdom, said minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesman, Saaid Amzazi.

MAP 09 June 2020