Casablanca-China Airline Will Strengthen Exchanges and Cooperation between Two Countries: Chinese Foreign Ministry

The launch of the Casablanca-Beijing nonstop flight will help strengthen trade and cooperation between Morocco and China, the Chinese ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.



"The nonstop flight between Casablanca and Beijing will contribute to the strengthening of exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, including trade, culture and tourism, and the consolidation of mutual understanding and relations of friendship between the two peoples,” spokesperson of the Chinese ministry of Foreign Affairs, Geng Shuang, told MAP.



China attaches great importance to its relations with Morocco and is ready to further strengthen mutual political trust and deepen cooperation with the Kingdom in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Forum on China-African Cooperation and the Forum on China-Arab Cooperation, he added.



China is constantly working to strengthen relations with the Kingdom in order to consolidate the bilateral strategic partnership for the benefit of the two countries and peoples, said the Chinese official, noting that China and Morocco enjoy friendly relations that have developed significantly since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1958.



Since the launch in 2016 of the strategic partnership between the two countries on the occasion of HM King Mohammed VI's visit to China, bilateral relations have undergone an important development, while cooperation in several areas has been fruitful, he noted.



A plane of Morocco's flag carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) landed Friday afternoon at Beijing Daxing International Airport, marking the inauguration of the first nonstop flight between Morocco and China.



The plane made 13 hours to arrive at Beijing-Daxing International Airport from Casablanca.



A large delegation of senior Moroccan and Chinese officials took part in the inaugural flight, including President of Royal Air Maroc, Hamid Addou, director general of the Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT), Adel Al Fakir, Director General of Morocco's news agency (MAP), Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, President of the Foundation of Morocco's Museums, Mehdi Qotbi, as well as several officials from the ministry of Tourism and journalists.



Thanks to this new air route, RAM links Morocco to China in 13 hours through nonstop flights operated by "B787-9 Dreamliner" with a capacity of 302 passengers, including 26 in the business class.



Flights from Casablanca will be scheduled every Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (local time) for an arrival in Beijing at 11:55 a.m. local time (d+1), while flights from Beijing will be scheduled every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 1:55 p.m. for an arrival in Casablanca at 7:55 p.m.



MAP 17 January 2020