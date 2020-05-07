Chilean Paper :Morocco Turned Covid-19 Crisis into an Opportunity to Invest in Technological Development and Innovation

Morocco has turned the Covid-19 crisis into an opportunity to invest in technological development and innovation while promoting its economy, Chilean newspaper 'The Segunda' pointed out in an article published on Tuesday.

Morocco, a country with which Chile enjoys exemplary relations of cooperation and collaboration in various fields, has implemented, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, a public policy based on precautionary and containment measures accompanied by a massive distribution of low cost protection means, the paper noted, adding that the Kingdom produces five times more protective masks than some developed countries.

It also underlined the importance of an application that enables citizens to get in touch with health professionals for free consultations.

Moreover, a team of Moroccan researchers, made up of engineers and doctors, has announced the launch of an "intelligent mask for automatic remote detection" of the Covid-19, accompanied by a "tracking" application, which provides a method for diagnosing the disease, the newspaper said.

According to the author of the article and member of the Latin America-Africa Alliance Foundation for the 21st Century, Cristina Orellana, Morocco is the leader of a continental strategy to fight the pandemic in Africa through coordinating efforts and strengthening solidarity with the most vulnerable countries.

In short, Morocco is managing this crisis in a way that preserves the interest of the people and their future, the source said.

MAP 06 mai 2020