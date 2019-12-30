Chinese Investment Forum Held in Laayoune

Chinese investment forum was held, on Thursday in Laayoune, with the ambition to present the economic and investment potential in the provinces south of the Kingdom, in particular the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra, to the Chinese businessmen.



This forum, organized by the regional council of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra in partnership with the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development (AMDIE) and the wilaya of Laayoune, brought together several Moroccan businessmen and their Chinese counterparts who are interested in investment opportunities that this region boasts, taking advantage of the strong economic momentum in the southern provinces thanks to the integrated development program launched by HM King Mohammed VI in 2015.



Officials from the region and from the wilaya of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra seized this opportunity to brief the Chinese businessmen of the different projects planned under this ambitious program, in particular the Tiznit-Laayoune expressway which will be carried out for almost 10 billion MAD.



They stressed that the innovative infrastructure and investment opportunities offered by the southern provinces in promising sectors such as renewable energy, ports, fisheries and chemical industry, will help these provinces become a regional investment hub and a gateway to Africa for Moroccan and foreign investors, especially Chinese ones.



The head of the Chinese delegation Zhao Chong Sheng reviewed the ongoing progress of trade between Morocco and China as well as the number of Chinese tourists visiting Morocco in recent years, thanks to visa exemption for the benefit of Chinese nationals, the opening in Morocco of the services of three leading Chinese banks as well as the upcoming launch by Royal Air Maroc of a direct air route between Casablanca and Beijing.

MAP 27 December 2019