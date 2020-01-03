Cold Snap 2019-2020: Mobilization of nearly 2,500 medical and paramedical Executives Under "Riaya" Operation, Official

Minister Delegate for the Interior Noureddine Boutayeb said, on Tuesday in Rabat, that a total of 2,481 medical and paramedical executives were mobilized within the framework of the "Riaya" program during the winter season 2019-2020, pursuant to the national plan to combat cold snap.



In response to a question on "Cold waves in mountainous regions" by the Istiqlalian group of unity and egalitarianism at the House of Advisors, Boutayeb said that 745 mobile medical units have been programmed, in addition to the mobilization of 465 ambulances, the development of 1,162 helicopter landing strips and the distribution of 26,000 tonnes of firewood.



He also pointed out that more than 1,480 snow removal engines for restoring traffic were deployed, in addition to the provision of 1,003 drivers for these engines (272 others will be recruited), the supply of fodder for livestock, the restoration and equipment of snow shelters to accommodate road users, in addition to strengthening weather stations.



Regarding the current winter season, the Minister said that the national plan to fight cold snap for 2019-2020 will benefit 1,753 villages across 27 provinces with a population of 736,000 people.



MAP 31 December 2019