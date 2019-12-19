The Comoros To Open Embassy in Morocco in January

The Union of the Comoros has decided to open an embassy in Morocco in January 2020, its Foreign Minister Souef Mohamed El Amine announced on Wednesday in Laayoune.



"This embassy will cover not only the Kingdom of Morocco but also other countries in the sub-region," said El Amine during a joint press briefing with Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, after the inauguration of a consulate general of the Union of the Comoros in Laayoune.



Welcoming the "excellent" relations between Morocco and the Union of the Comoros, he noted that the strengthening of cooperation with the Kingdom has been a "constant" element of his country's foreign policy since its independence.



The Comoros' Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed in this context that the two countries have agreed to relaunch their joint bilateral commission "which could be held during the first quarter of 2020", adding that a mission of Moroccan businessmen will soon travel to the Comoros to explore investment opportunities in sectors such as fisheries and agriculture.



He also expressed his consideration for the strong presence of Morocco at the Paris donors' conference aiming to support the Union of the Comoros in its efforts to become an emerging country in 2030.

MAP 18 December 2019