Compensation Procedure for Farmers in Disaster Areas Launched

The procedure for compensating farmers in disaster areas during the 2019-2020 agricultural campaign has been launched, the ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests and the Moroccan Agricultural Mutual Insurance Company (MAMDA) announced Thursday.

In a joint statement, the ministry and MAMDA said that their services started, at the beginning of March, appraisal operations for the insurance claim in unfavourable and moderately favourable areas, given that the 2019/2020 agricultural season "is progressing in a climatic context marked by a rainfall deficit that has impacted the development of certain crops, particularly cereals in unfavourable areas".

The physical technical reports, supplemented by satellite and/or UAV images, are being finalised and all measures have been taken to ensure that farmers in these areas are compensated as soon as possible, the statement noted.

With regard to the favourable areas, technical expertise in the field will continue according to a planning that takes into account the vegetative state of the crops at the level of the different regions, especially in view of the last rains, the same source said.

The climate multi-risk Insurance is the result of a partnership between MAMDA and the ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, stressed the statement, pointing out that it covers for the current agricultural season an area of one million hectares, for an insured capital of 1.1 billion dirhams.