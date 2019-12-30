Competition Council To Conclude Partnership with EU Delegation in Morocco

The Competition Council will conclude a partnership with the EU Delegation in Morocco in order to jointly conduct a study on harmonizing the legislation between Morocco and the EU, in relation to economy and competition law, said President of the Council Driss Guerraoui.



This partnership also aims to materialize an institutional twinning with one of the national competition bodies of the European Union, as well as the organization of a symposium, in partnership with the EU Delegation, on the impact of the digital revolution in the field of trade on the economy and competition law in Morocco and Europe, the council said in a statement on Friday.



The Council, which held on Thursday in Rabat the fourth ordinary session of its plenary session, discussed several broad lines of its 2019-2023 action plan, which concern national and international cooperation, notably a cooperation charter which will be signed between the Competition Council and Bank Al Maghrib.



A national conference will also be organized in partnership with the National Commission for Personal Data Protection Control on the theme "Competition law and personal data protection", said the same source.

MAP 27 December 2019