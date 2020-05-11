Confinement Period Highlighted Women Role and their Contribution to Fighting Coronavirus

The period of confinement decreed within the framework of the state of health emergency has highlighted the importance of the role played by women and their contribution to the fight against the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, said Saturday minister of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family, Jamila El Moussali.

During her participation in a videoconference meeting on the "Role of women in the reconstruction of the cultural roadmap of the Arab world in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis", El Moussali insisted on the imperative to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this pandemic, despite its negative impacts, for a better future for women, said a statement by the ministry of Solidarity, Social Development, Equality and Family.

"This change that the world and humanity as a whole are undergoing should have a positive impact on the post-crisis period in order to revise mentalities and establish new behaviors," she noted at the meeting initiated by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), adding that the socio-economic empowerment of women requires a great deal of cultural support from society.

The minister also stressed that the cultural component needs economic programs and legislation for its implementation, adding that Morocco's experience in empowering women is not new.

In this regard, she highlighted the important projects on which the Kingdom has worked over the past decade in the area of women's empowerment, including the government plan for equality, which underlines the strong participation of Moroccan women since the entry into force of the Moudawana (Family Code) in 2004.

Referring to the ministry's integrated national Program for the economic empowerment of women (PNIAEF), the government official said that culture requires economic pillars, government and outreach programmes aimed at promoting the status of women.

In this context, she reviewed the efforts and proactive measures adopted by the Kingdom to combat the dangers of the coronavirus, particularly those related to the protection of women against violence, noting the creation of the "Kolona Maak" platform dedicated to listening, support and guidance for women and girls in precarious situations and the launch of a digital awareness campaign.

MAP 10 mai 2020