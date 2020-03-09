Consultations on Forthcoming Elections Aimed at Injecting New Momentum into Political Action (Statement)

The meeting held Thursday in Rabat by Head of Government, Saad Dine El Otmani, with the leaders of the political parties not represented in the Parliament was an opportunity to launch "consultations" on the forthcoming elections, with a view to injecting new momentum into political action and institutions.



The meeting was attended by the Minister of the Interior, Minister of Justice and the Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Interior.



The head of government held a similar meeting Wednesday with representatives of the political parties represented in the parliament, which also focused on preparations for the forthcoming elections.



MAP 06 March 2020