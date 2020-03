Twenty-six (26) new cases of infection with the new coronavirus (Covid-19) have been confirmed in Morocco in the last 24 hours, bringing to 359 the total number of cases of contamination, the ministry of Health announced Saturday.

Three new deaths were reported between 6 p.m. of Friday, March 27 and 6 p.m. of this Saturday, bringing to 24 the total number of fatalities in Morocco due to Covid-19