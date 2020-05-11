Coronavirus: President of Belgian Association 'Friends of Morocco' Sends Message of Admiration and Solidarity to the Kingdom

President of the Belgian association "Friends of Morocco", Francis Delperée delivered, on Saturday, a message of admiration and solidarity to the Kingdom in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Six months ago in Brussels, we created the Friends of Morocco association, which brings together personalities from the political, economic, social and cultural world with the aim of strengthening ties between the two peoples, the two States and the two kingdoms. Then the health crisis arose," said Delperée in a video message.

For this professor from the Catholic University of Louvain and former teacher at the Royal College of Rabat, "Friendship is not the friendship of easy days. Friendship is also confirmed in the most difficult days, in times of crisis and in times of difficulty", praising in this regard "the bonds of solidarity that have been established between Belgium and Morocco, particularly in terms of the repatriation operations of Belgians and Belgo-Moroccans".

Created in December 2019, the association "Friends of Morocco" aspires to be a think tank at the service of the Belgian-Moroccan friendship.

It is an initiative that brings together leading figures from the Belgian political, economic and cultural landscape, including former ministers, MPs, magistrates, businessmen, academics, intellectuals, artists and journalists.

Bringing together Belgo-Moroccans from various backgrounds, the association Friends of Morocco aims to strengthen ties of all kinds between Morocco and Belgium, support the Kingdom in its ambitions for progress and openness and in the role it plays as a hub of stability in Africa and promote understanding between the two peoples through political, economic and cultural exchanges.

MAP 09 mai 2020