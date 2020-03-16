Coronavirus: Supply of Most Consumed Processed Products Largely Covers Needs of Households, Ministry

The supply of the most consumed processed products largely covers the needs of households, including those of the holy month of Ramadan where there is an increase in consumption, said on Friday the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Green and Digital Economy, which monitors the national market supply with these products in order to address any possible problem related to Coronavirus.



The services of the ministry conduct daily surveys at the local market level, as well as surveys on producers and importers of the most consumed processed products (sugar, tea, milk, edible oil, butter etc.) to ensure the availability of these products, said the same source in a press release, adding that strong demand has been noted in recent days for certain products, which has impacted their prices, particularly hygiene products such as hand sanitizers.



The export of the latter has been banned to ensure their availability on the national market, the statement added.



The ministry also said that as part of a preventive approach, its external services have been mobilized to ensure regular monitoring of the situation of markets and distribution channels, as well as the health of consumers, recalling the establishment of a strategic monitoring committee which meets every two days to assess the situation and intervene if necessary in order to guarantee the stability of supply on the national market and avoid any possible shortcomings.



The ministry called on traders, as essential partners in this process, to double their efforts to guarantee the stability of supply on the national market while ensuring compliance with the laws in force, particularly with regard to price and product quality.



Consumer desks in the different regions of the Kingdom as well as the portal "www.khidmat-almostahlik.ma" are available to receive and deal with any complaint related to supply of markets and the quality of the sold products, concluded the press release.

MAP 13 March 2020