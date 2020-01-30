Cote d'Ivoire to Open Consulate General in Laayoune

An Ivorian Consulate General will soon be opened in Laayoune, announced on Wednesday spokesman of Cote d'Ivoire's government, Sidi Tiémoko Touré.



The Council of ministers, convened Wednesday in Abidjan, "adopted a decree establishing a Consulate General of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire in Laayoune," the Ivorian official said at a press briefing.



"This measure aims to bring the consular administration closer to Ivorian nationals living in southern Morocco and to strengthen their consular protection," he said.



According to him, this new Ivorian consular administration in Morocco will also consolidate the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

MAP 30 January 2020