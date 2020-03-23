Council of Govt. Adopts Draft Decree Law Promulgating Provisions Relating to "State of Health Emergency" and Procedures of Its Declaration

The Government Council, which convened on Sunday, adopted draft decree law n° 2.20.292 promulgating provisions relating to the "State of health emergency" and procedures of its declaration. This draft decree law, adopted in accordance with the provisions of article 81 of the Constitution, is part of the emergency preventive measures taken by the public authorities to stem the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), said a press release from the Department of the Head of Government. This project constitutes the legal framework for the public authorities in order to take all adequate and necessary measures and to declare a "State of health emergency" in any region, prefecture, province or commune, or throughout the whole national territory if necessary, whenever the security of people is threatened by an epidemic or contagious disease and the situation requires urgent measures to protect them from these diseases and curb their spread, added the press release. During this period, the public authorities can take all the necessary measures, through decrees, administrative decisions, circulars or even press releases, with the aim of an immediate and urgent intervention to counter any possible development of the epidemiological situation as well as for the mobilization of all available means to preserve people's lives and ensure their security, according to the same source. Under this draft law, any violation of the instructions and decisions by the public authorities is punishable by one to three months' imprisonment and a fine ranging from 300 to 1,300 dirhams or one of the two penalties, without prejudice to the heaviest criminal penalty, the statement added, noting that the measures taken do not hinder the continuity of public services offered to citizens. The press release added that this law allows the government to take, in case of absolute necessity, exceptional emergency measures of an economic, financial, social or environmental nature, capable of directly contributing to facing the negative impacts of the declared State emergency.