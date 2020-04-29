Covid-19: 112 Recoveries Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

A total of 112 Covid-19 patients recovered in Morocco over the past 24 hours, bringing to 890 the number of cured people since the start of the outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health.

Two new coronavirus-related deaths were registered over the given period, which rises to 167 the number of fatalities, the source added.

Thirty-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were confirmed in Morocco until Wednesday at 10 a.m., bringing the total number of covid-19 cases in the kingdom to 4,289.

The ministry of Health urges citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by the public authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.

MAP 29 avril 2020