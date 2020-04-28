Covid-19: 126 New Cases in Morocco, 4,246 in Total - Health Ministry

A total of 126 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) were confirmed in Morocco until Tuesday at 10 a.m., bringing the total number of covid-19 cases in the kingdom to 4,246, the ministry of Health says on its website "www.covidmaroc.ma".

According to the same source, 44 new recoveries were registered over the given period, bringing the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients to 739, while 163 people died from coronavirus complications since the start of the outbreak.

The suspected cases excluded following negative tests have reached 26,122, the source adds.

The ministry urges citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by the public authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.

MAP 28 avril 2020