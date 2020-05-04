Covid-19: 127 New Recoveries, 1,565 in Total - Health Ministry

A total of 127 Covid-19 patients recovered in Morocco until Monday at 10 a.m., bringing to 1,565 the number of cured people since the start of the outbreak, according to the Ministry of Health.

Three new coronavirus-related deaths were registered over the given period, which rises to 177 the number of fatalities, the source added on its website "www.covidmaroc.ma".

Ninety-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Morocco until Monday at 10 a.m., bringing the total number of covid-19 cases in the kingdom to 5,000.

The ministry of Health urges citizens to observe rules of hygiene, implement the precautionary measures issued by the public authorities, act with responsibility and show patriotism.

MAP 04 mai 2020