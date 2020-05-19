Covid-19: 132 New Recoveries in Morocco, 3,890 in Total, Ministry

132 new cured cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) were registered in Morocco until Tuesday at 10:00 am, bringing to 3,890 the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health announced.

A new death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths to 193, said the ministry on the portal "www.covidmaroc.ma".

In addition, 20 additional cases of infection were confirmed until Tuesday at 10:00 am, bringing to 6,972 the total number of cases of contamination, while the number of cases excluded after negative test results reached 92,367.

The ministry invites citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health security, as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities by showing responsibility and patriotism.

MAP 19 mai 2020