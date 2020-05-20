Covid-19: 136 New Recoveries in Morocco, 4,037 in Total, Ministry

One hundred and thirty-six new cases cured from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) were registered in Morocco until Wednesday at 10:00 am, bringing to 4,037 the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health announced.

A new death was recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 194, said the ministry on the portal "www.covidmaroc.ma".

In addition, 25 additional cases of infection were confirmed until Wednesday at 10:00 am, bringing to 7,048 the total number of contamination cases, while the number of cases excluded after negative test results reached 97,867.

The ministry invites citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health security, as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities by showing responsibility and patriotism.

MAP 20 mai 2020