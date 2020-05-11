Covid-19: 205 New Recoveries in Morocco, 2,759 in Total (Ministry)

Two hundred and five (205) new cured cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported in Morocco until Monday at 10:00 a.m., bringing to 2,759 the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom, announced the ministry of Health.

The number of deaths stagnates at 188, said the ministry on the portal "www.covidmaroc.ma".

Also, 163 additional cases of infection have been confirmed up to Monday at 10:00 a.m., bringing the total number of cases of contamination to 6,226, while the number of cases excluded after negative laboratory results reached 61,515.

The ministry urges citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health safety, as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities by showing responsibility and patriotism.

MAP 11 mai 2020