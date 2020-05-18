Covid-19: 72 New Recoveries in Morocco, 3,732 in Total, Ministry

Seventy-two new cases cured from the new coronavirus (Covid-19) were registered in Morocco until Monday at 10:00 am, bringing to 3,732 the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom, said the Ministry of Health.

The number of fatalities remains unchanged standing at 192 cases, the ministry said on the portal "www.covidmaroc.ma".

In addition, sixty additional cases of infection were confirmed until Monday at 10:00 am, bringing to 6,930 the total number of contamination cases, while the number of cases excluded after negative test results reached 87,665.

The ministry invites citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health security, as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities by showing responsibility and patriotism.

MAP 18 mai 2020