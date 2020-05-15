Covid-19: 73 New Recoveries in Morocco, 3,383 in Total, Ministry

Seventy-three (73) new cases cured of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) were recorded in Morocco until Friday at 10:00 am, bringing to 3,383 the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom, the Ministry of Health announced.

The number of fatalities stabilized at 190, said the ministry on the portal "www.covidmaroc.ma".

In addition, 16 additional cases of infection were confirmed until Friday at 10:00 am, bringing to 6,623 the total number of contamination cases, while the number of cases excluded after negative test results reached 73,882.

The ministry invites citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and health security, as well as the preventive measures taken by the Moroccan authorities by showing responsibility and patriotism.

MAP 15 mai 2020