Covid-19: 90 New Recoveries in Morocco, 3,400 in Total

Ninety (90) new cured cases of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been reported during the last 24 hours in Morocco, bringing to 3,400 the total number of recoveries, announced Friday the ministry of Health.

The total number of cases excluded after laboratory tests has reached 74,964 since the beginning of the epidemic, after negative tests on 3,649 cases in the last 24 hours, said director of Epidemiology and Disease Control at the ministry of Health, Mohamed El Youbi, in a statement broadcast by MAP on its TV channel M24 and on RIM RADIO.

MAP 15 mai 2020