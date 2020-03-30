Covid-19 : 'Allo 300' Platform Records Nearly 38k Calls, Average of 9,500 Calls Per Day

The telephone platform of listening and guidance "Allo 300", set up since March 25, 2020 to provide citizens with advice and information on the new coronavirus (Covid-19), has so far recorded about 38,000 phone calls, for an average of 9,500 calls per day, a military source said on Monday.

Received by call center agents, trained doctors, the calls mainly concern requests for information on the symptoms felt and their concordance with those of Covid-19, said the same source, indicating that suspicious cases are referred to the nearest hospital structures and told what action to take for their treatment.

For the complaints received, they are collected by the permanent representation of the ministry of the Interior within this listening platform, and passed on to the Wilayas, Provinces and Prefectures of the Kingdom for necessary measures to be taken, in order to ensure them a diligent and appropriate treatment, the source stressed.