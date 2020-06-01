Covid-19: Delivery of Health Kits to Child Protection Centers and Female Clubs

Health protection kits were handed, on Friday in Rabat, to residents of child protection centers as well as women leaders of female clubs, as part of the seventh phase of the "Salama" operation.

The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is one of the measures introduced to face the spread of the pandemic of the Coronavirus.

This operation, which benefits more than 1,333 people, concerns the distribution of individual kits of prevention to residents of child protection centers, as well as medical and institutional kits for the benefit of health services of these centers, in addition to the delivery of individual health kits to women leaders of feminism clubs in rural and semi-urban areas.

In a press statement, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Othman El Ferdaous, affirmed that there is a national mobilization under the insightful leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

This initiative will help with the distribution of more than 1,300 kits for the benefit of women and children belonging to vulnerable categories, as well as residents of child protection centers, he said, noting that the ambition is to offer a useful service to the citizen, in particular categories in precarious situation.

The resident representative of UNFPA in Morocco Luis Mora for his part said that the 7th phase of the operation "Salama" will particularly benefit girls, children and young people living in precarious conditions and benefiting from the services of child protection centers and feminism clubs at the national level.

MAP 30 mai 2020