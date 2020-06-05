Covid-19: First Virtual Law Firm Created in Morocco

The legal profession in Morocco has just taken a digital leap with the launch of the first virtual law firm in Casablanca, in response to the health challenges of the Covid-19 which imposed a revision on how to exercise the profession of lawyer.

Through this platform, the client can access all legal services, mandate his lawyer without leaving his home or office and benefit from several digital communication channels. These services are provided with the same quality, more responsiveness and maximum connectivity.

"The digitalization of the profession of lawyer takes into account the specificities of the current health crisis which requires a minimum of movement and respecting social distancing to halt the progression of the pandemic," Mourad Elajouti, lawyer at the Casablanca bar and initiator of this concept, told MAP.

He noted in this regard that "the virtual firm offers clients the main legal services in digital form", explaining that the client can now make a virtual appointment online by choosing the available slots and automatically receive a link that will allow him to connect via videoconference with his lawyer.

The platform also allows the client to have a rate online within 24 hours, send documents, chat instantly with the counsellor, book a virtual appointment, pay via PayPal and communicate remotely with a lawyer, he said, noting that the project lasted nearly a month and a half and mobilized a team of computer engineers.

MAP 04 June 2020